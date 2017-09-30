Darnold led the Trojans right back down the field, capping the drive with a series of plays that lived up to his hype. He stayed in a collapsing pocket on fourth-and-13 and Tyler Vaughns made a leaping catch across the middle in traffic for 15 yards to the Washington State 27. Darnold hit Vaughns for 26 yards on the next snap and two plays later Darnold scored his second rushing touchdown.