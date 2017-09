1 of 48 View Caption

(Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah State Aggies football players and students celebrate with the Old Wagon Whee... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah State Aggies cornerback Jalen Davis (13) celebrates with Utah State Aggies sa... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah State Aggies cornerback Jalen Davis (13) celebrates with Utah State Aggies sa... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah State Aggies cornerback Jalen Davis (13) scores a touchdown off of an interce... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars defensive lineman Corbin Kaufusi (90) blocks a field goal at... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Beau Hoge (7) remains on the ground after being ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Beau Hoge (7) is helped off of the field after b... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Beau Hoge (7) runs the ball during the game at M... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Beau Hoge (7) remains on the ground after being ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah State Aggies wide receiver Ron'quavion Tarver (1) scores a touchdown past Bri... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Beau Tanner (33) makes a touchdown catch past ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Beau Hoge (7) is tackled by Utah State Aggies co... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Troy Warner (1) remains on the ground after l... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Troy Warner (1) remains on the ground after l... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Beau Tanner (33) makes a touchdown catch past ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Beau Tanner (33) makes a touchdown catch past ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Beau Tanner (33) makes a touchdown catch past ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake walks off of the field during the g... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah State Aggies tight end Dax Raymond (87) scores a touchdown past Brigham Young... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah State Aggies tight end Dax Raymond (87) celebrates with his teammates after s... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah State Aggies quarterback Kent Myers (2) throws the ball during the game at Me... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Beau Hoge (7) throws the ball during the game at... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Beau Hoge (7) remains on the ground after being ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars running backs coach Reno Mahe celebrates a touchdown during ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Koy Detmer Jr. (10) hands off to Brigham Young C... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars running backs coach Reno Mahe celebrates a touchdown during ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah State Aggies fans cheer after a touchdown during the game at Merlin Olsen Fie... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah State Aggies wide receiver Braelon Roberts (88) and his teammates run onto th... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Beau Hoge (7) hands off to Brigham Young Cougars... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Beau Hoge (7) during the game at Merlin Olsen Fi... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah State Aggies quarterback Kent Myers (2) runs the ball during the game at Merl... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah State Aggies quarterback Kent Myers (2) throws the ball past Brigham Young Co... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah State Aggies football players and students celebrate with the Old Wagon Whee... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah State Aggies pose for pictures with the Old Wagon Wheel after the game at Mer... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah State Aggies football players and students celebrate with the Old Wagon Whee... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah State Aggies pose for pictures with the Old Wagon Wheel after the game at Mer... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah State Aggies football players and students celebrate with the Old Wagon Whee... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah State Aggies cornerback Jalen Davis (13) celebrates after the game at Merlin ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah State Aggies cornerback Jalen Davis (13) celebrates after the game at Merlin ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah State Aggies students run onto the field after the game at Merlin Olsen Field... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah State Aggies head coach Matt Wells during the game at Merlin Olsen Field at M... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah State Aggies defensive lineman Nami Tuitu'u (54) celebrates with his teammate... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah State Aggies defensive end Adewale Adeoye (55) celebrates after the game at M... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah State Aggies students run onto the field after the game at Merlin Olsen Field... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah State Aggies nose tackle Gasetoto Schuster (56) cheers during the game at Mer... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah State Aggies fans cheer during the game at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stad... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah State Aggies fans during the game at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium Fr... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah State Aggies cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram (36) and Utah State Aggies tight end...