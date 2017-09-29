Adams was one of several players the already banged-up Packers lost during the game, as starting running back Ty Montgomery suffered broken ribs on the opening possession of the game and No. 2 running back Jamaal Williams left in the second quarter with a knee injury. The Packers were already without their top five offensive tackles — including starters David Bakhtiari (hamstring) and Bryan Bulaga (ankle) — as well as defensive tackle Mike Daniels (hip) going into the game.