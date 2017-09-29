FLEURY’S RIDE: Fleury was the winningest goalie in Pittsburgh’s history and played brilliantly at times in the early part of the Penguins’ run to a second straight Stanley Cup last season. But he was pulled after allowing four goals in the Eastern Conference Finals and lost his starting job to rookie Matt Murray. The Pens considered Murray their goalie of the future and left Fleury exposed in the expansion draft, allowing the Golden Knights to have a steady presence between the pipes for their opening season.