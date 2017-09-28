Hard to believe, but the NCAA seemed to be finding out about the federal investigation along with the rest of us. In a statement from NCAA president Mark Emmert, he said the charges were “deeply disturbing,” He said his organization has “no tolerance” for such alleged behavior. He also said something that sounded good in the hundred-acre wood, but, given whispers around college basketball for years, came across a bit tinny: “Coaches hold a unique position of trust with student-athletes and their families, and these bribery allegations, if true, are an extraordinary and despicable breach of that trust.”