The United States Olympic Committee, along with every international Olympic governing body, has had more on its plate prepping for Olympic Games these last few cycles. The 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea — like the previous two Games — will be no different. After fear of terrorism attacks and last-minute infrastructure issues at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia, environmental issues, the outbreak of the Zika virus and corruption around the 2016 Summer Games followed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.