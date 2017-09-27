Four assistant basketball coaches in Power 5 athletic programs, including Arizona’s Emanuel “Book” Richardson and USC’s Tony Bland in the Pac-12, were arrested and charged with taking bribes to steer players to agents. Arizona suspended Richardson, who was said to have paid a recruit to commit to the school. Bland also is accused of funneling money to players’ families. The University of Louisville allegedly is involved to a degree that coach Rick Pitino will lose his job in a storied program that produced Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell.