Larry Dorman, the former New York Times golf writer, and the late Ron Balicki of Golfweek magazine were voted Memorial Golf Journalism honorees for 2018. They will be honored at the Memorial next year at Muirfield Village. ... Jordan Spieth still has one goal to accomplish before the end of the year. He has never won a singles match in the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup, losing to Graham DeLaet, Graeme McDowell, Marc Leishman and Henrik Stenson. ... Justin Thomas had his first runner-up finish in 89 PGA Tour events at the Tour Championship. ... The 2019 Presidents Cup will be Dec. 12-15, the latest the competition has ever been held. It ended on Dec. 13 in Melbourne in 1998, and on Nov. 20 in Melbourne in 2011. ... Ernie Els has been selected to receive the Old Tom Morris Award from the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America for his lifetime commitment to the game.