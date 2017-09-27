The Web.com Tour will return to Oakridge Country Club in July as part of a three-year contract extension, the tour and the host Utah Sports Commission announced Wednesday.
The Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank moved to the Farmington venue this past July, when Brice Garnett won the tournament by one stroke. Garnett went on to win another title and finished the regular season as the tour’s leading money winner with $368,761.
The 2018 event is scheduled July 12 to 15, with a $700,000 purse that ranks among the tour’s biggest.
The move to Oakridge came after Utah Championship was staged at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi for two years. Before that, Riverside Country Club in Provo and Willow Creek Country Club in Sandy both had an extended run with the Web.com Tour, dating to 1990.
“Utah is a great state for golf and Oakridge Country Club provided an amazing backdrop for the event,” said Jeff Robbins, president and CEO of the Utah Sports Commission. “The support from Oakridge County Club, Davis County, the City of Farmington and the local business community was critical to our success in 2017.”
The Web.com Tour’s 2017 season concludes this weekend in Florida. Utah natives Zac Blair and Daniel Summerhays are playing in the four-event Web.com Tour Finals in an effort to improve their access to the 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule, which begins next week.
They can do so by finishing among the top 25 money-winners in the series. Through three tournaments, Blair is No. 26 with $26,830 and Summerhays is No. 39 with $16,450.
If they fail to move into the top 25, the Utahns would have fairly high conditional status on the PGA Tour, with access to 15 or more tournaments.