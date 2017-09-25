Park City • Kelly Clark slammed into the giant inflatable airbag at the base of a halfpipe over and over this summer, praying she could turn the clock back nearly two decades. The 34-year-old snowboarding pioneer is no stranger to keeping pace — and often coming out on top — against rising talents in the sport.
The four-time Olympian wanted to try something familiar. So she went back into her old bag of tricks to relearn the “McTwist,” typically known as an inverted style of a backside 540 spin. The trick, Clark, explained helped solidify her name on the biggest stage when she won gold in women’s snowboard halfpipe at the 2002 Olympics at Park City Mountain Resort.
“I hadn’t done it in 15 years,” the Vermont native said.
Clark consulted the likes of Shaun White, Danny Davis and Toby Miller, asking for their help to become reacclimatized to the trick.
“I was able to land it first try,” she said.
That landing summarizes Clark. A generational talent refusing to retire, prompted to stay locked into her bindings for as long as possible, striving for her fourth Olympic medal. Clark’s decorated career also features 11 career World Cup victories and is a nine-time X Games gold medalist.
“She stands out when she snowboards,” said 16-year-old snowboarding phenom Chloe Kim. “She’s so talented, so amazing. Her riding is so powerful, so strong.”
Clark has been forced to adapt with the times. She might’ve helped the relationship between snowboarding and the Olympics get off the ground 16 years ago, but in order to keep up, she’s diversifying her tricks.
“[Snowboarding is] always changing. It’s elusive,” Clark said. “I always compare it to golf. You hit one shot that makes it all worth it every once in a while. For me, I honestly don’t think I’ve hit my potential, so I’m going to be pushing myself and finding out what I’m capable of.”
USA hockey prepped for new look
The string of five-consecutive Olympic Games featuring NHL players will be snapped in PyeongChang next February. The NHL announced in April that the league would not allow for an official break in the schedule for 2018 Games, meaning the world’s top hockey players will stay home.
“We’re disappointed that we’re not going to have the best players from the NHL in the games,” United States Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun said. “Hopefully they won’t be out for more than one Games, fingers-crossed. I think we’d love to see the very best athletes on the planet competing at the Olympic Games.”
Team USA hockey coach Tony Granato said there are currently close to 100 players in the player pool.
Bergsma enjoying life abroad
The face of U.S. Speedskating is still adjusting to life overseas. Heather Bergsma, the 28-year-old long-track speedskater from High Point, N.C., moved to the Netherlands to live with husband Jorrit Bergsma and train full-time. The two-time Olympian and six-time world champion medalist was once based in the Salt Lake Valley, training at the Utah Olympic Oval.
“The main difference is just how much more biking we do,” Bergsma said over conference call Monday. “We bike every day.”
Despite no longer being close to her friends and American teammates, Bergsma said she remains in constant contact with her fellow U.S. speedskaters over various social media applications.
“It feels like I haven’t even left,” she said.