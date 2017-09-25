Park City • Groups from Salt Lake City, Denver and Reno/Tahoe have all expressed interest in hosting a future Winter Olympics.
But, while U.S. Olympic Committee officials want to bring the Winter Games back to the states, when and where remained unanswered questions as athletes and executives gathered in Utah on Monday for an unofficial kickoff to next year’s games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
“I would say we are definitely interested in hosting the Winter Games in the United States at some point in time,” USOC chairman Larry Probst said at the start of a three-day media summit at Park City Mountain Resort.
Officials are scheduled to next meet Oct. 13, at which point officials said they could begin to discuss whether to mount a bid for the 2026 or 2030 Winter Olympics. The USOC has received interest from Salt Lake City, Denver and Reno/Tahoe as potential hosts, officials confirmed Monday, and CEO Scott Blackmun said he was hopeful there would be “room for more than one U.S. city to participate in the quiet, informational phase” leading up to the deadline for official launching a bid.
“As to who might have a leg up in that competition, we honestly haven’t evaluated or assessed it at all,” Blackmun said. “We’re grateful we have multiple cities who are interested in looking at that.”
Among the factors that could influence the USOC’s decision — particularly as it pertains to a possible 2026 bid — include the quality of the other bidding cities, and the impact a U.S. bid could have on the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.
USOC officials said they believed Innsbruck, Austria, and Sion, Sweden, were inclined to make official bids for the 2026 games. Calgary, Canada, could also make a bid for the games.
“We’ll monitor that, see what the situation looks like, and then develop our strategy,” Probst said
The 2028 L.A. Olympics — formally announced earlier this month — could dampen interest in making a bid for 2026.
“It would be more difficult for us to bid for 2026,” Blackmun said, adding that they would wait unless L.A. officials “were comfortable it wasn’t going to impact their ability to market and promote the 2028 games”.
Patrick Sandusky, the USOC’s chief of external affairs, wanted to pump the brakes on talks of upcoming bids.
“We were biding for the Summer Games since 2003,” he said, “and it’s been, like, 15 days since we’ve won the Olympics. So, you know, there might be a little more time until we get to that point.”
