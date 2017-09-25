Officials are scheduled to next meet Oct. 13, at which point officials said they could begin to discuss whether to mount a bid for the 2026 or 2030 Winter Olympics. The USOC has received interest from Salt Lake City, Denver and Reno/Tahoe as potential hosts, officials confirmed Monday, and CEO Scott Blackmun said he was hopeful there would be “room for more than one U.S. city to participate in the quiet, informational phase” leading up to the deadline for official launching a bid.