Each week, we’ll recap notable performances from local BYU, Utes, USU and SUU alumni in the NFL. Here’s what stood out from Week Three of the 2017 NFL season:
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers (Los Angeles won 41-39)
• Rams safety Maurice Alexander (USU) had five tackles and two assists in all 82 defensive snaps and eight special teams snaps.
• Rams CB Dominique Hatfield (Utah) played one defensive snap and one special teams snap.
• 49ers guard Zane Beadles (Utah) played six special teams snaps.
Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars in London (Jacksonville won 44-7)
• Ravens safety Eric Weddle (Utah) had four tackles in all 73 defensive snaps.
Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts (Indianapolis won 31-28)
• Colts RB Robert Turbin (USU) had five carries for 18 yards and one reception for two yards in 21 offensive snaps and 10 special teams snaps.
• Browns safety Kai Nacua (BYU) played 10 special teams snaps.
• Browns DE Nate Orchard (Utah) had a sack, one tackle and two assists in 40 defensive snaps.
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers (New Orleans won 34-13)
• Panthers DT Star Lotulelei (Utah) played 31 defensive snaps and eight special teams snaps.
• Panthers center Tyler Larsen (USU) played all 59 offensive snaps and three special teams snaps.
• Panthers LB Jared Norris (Utah) played 15 special teams snaps.
• Saints safety Marcus Williams (Utah) had an interception and two tackle assists in 57 defensive snaps and six special teams snaps.
Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills (Buffalo won 26-16)
• Broncos LT Garett Bolles (Utah) played all 70 offensive snaps and one special teams snap.
• Bills WR Kaelin Clay (Utah) had one catch for 28 yards in 15 offensive snaps.
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (New York won 20-6)
• Dolphins LS John Denney (BYU) played nine special teams snaps.
Houston Texans at New England Patriots (New England won 36-33)
• Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy (BYU) had nine tackles and two assists in all 71 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings (Minnesota won 34-17)
• Buccaneers DT Sealver Siliga (Utah) had one tackle and three assists in 25 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.
Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions (Atlanta won 30-26)
• Falcons DE Derrick Shelby (Utah) had one tackle in 20 defensive snaps and six special teams snaps.
• Lions DE Ezekiel Ansah (BYU) played 33 defensive snaps.
• Lions safety Miles Killebrew (SUU) had seven tackles and one assist in 53 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.
• Lions CB Nevin Lawson (USU) had two tackles in 41 defensive snaps and nine special teams snaps.
Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans (Tennessee won 33-27)
• Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner (USU) had eight tackles and three assists in all 73 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.
• Titans CB LeShaun Sims (SUU) had one tackle in 34 defensive snaps and 22 special teams snaps.
• Titans CB Brice McCain (Utah) had two tackles in 42 defensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps.
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (Kansas City won 24-10)
• Chiefs QB Alex Smith (Utah) completed 16 of 21 pass attempts for 155 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed twice for nine yards and recovered a fumble in all 53 offensive snaps.
• Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen (BYU) had six tackles and two assists in 71 defensive snaps and five special teams snaps.
• Chargers CB Michael Davis (BYU) played 16 special teams snaps.
• Chargers DT Tenny Palepoi (Utah) played 10 defensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps.
• Chargers OT Sam Tevi (Utah) played two special teams snaps.
Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers (Green Bay won 27-24 in overtime)
• Bengals LB Nick Vigil (USU) had three tackles and four assists in all 70 defensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps.
• Packers RB Jamaal Williams (BYU) had one carry for six yards in five offensive snaps and eight special teams snaps.
• Packers LB Kyler Fackrell (USU) had one tackle assist in 41 defensive snaps and 29 special teams snaps.
• Packers safety Marwin Evans (USU) had four tackles in 54 defensive snaps and 21 special teams snaps.
• Packers RB Devante Mays (USU) played 11 special teams snaps.
Oakland Raiders at Washington (Washington won 27-10)
• Raiders LB James Cowser (SUU) had two tackles, an assist and two fumble recoveries in 16 defensive snaps and 21 special teams snaps.
• Raiders LT Donald Penn (USU) played all 51 offensive snaps.
• Raiders safety Keith McGill (Utah) had one tackle in 27 special teams snaps.
• Raiders CB Sean Smith (Utah) played three defensive snaps.