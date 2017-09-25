“The athletes that you see protesting are protesting because they love their country, not because they don’t,” Blackmun said. “We fully support the right of our athletes and everybody else to express themselves. [As for] the Olympic Games themselves, there’s a prohibition on all forms of demonstrations, political or otherwise. That applies no matter what side of the issue you’re taking, no matter where you’re from. We have a little bit of state of play when it comes to the Olympic Games, but we certainly recognize the importance of athletes being able to express themselves.”