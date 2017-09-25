At first, Meryl Call remembers, the fifth-grade girls she was coaching wanted to attend the weekly sessions only “to put on their matching pink shoes, chat with girlfriends and repeatedly ask if they could have their treat,” she said.
But then something about the Making Strides program began to register with the girls. “I saw the girls’ attitudes shift as they became more interested in improving their speed and consistency and always trying to beat the fifth-grade boys,” Call said. “I loved watching the girls stick together and encourage one another to keep going.”
Call and other board members and volunteers of the Salt Lake City Track Club have made an impact. The ninth annual Making Strides initiative will begin Friday at Sugarhouse Park. Many organizations associated with various sports do outstanding work, providing equipment and opportunities to children. This program caught my attention because of the follow-through that’s involved over five weeks in the fall, in groups of six to eight students.
Some of the 60 to 80 participants discover they have natural running ability; others merely learn the importance of being active.
As Call’s experience shows, sometimes it takes more than just issuing equipment, such as the shoes the Wasatch Running Center helps provide, and conducting a one-time clinic. Making Strides succeeds with underserved elementary school students by mentoring them week after week. The young runners gain confidence and appreciation of running’s value.
“I’ve really enjoyed the opportunity to work with and get to know the kids on a one-on-one basis,” said Hollie Fuhrman, another SLCTC board member. “As a female runner, I’ve particularly enjoyed getting to encourage young girls to be active and learn to appreciate the sport of running. Two years ago I coached a fourth grade girl who did not have any previous experience playing sports or running. She wasn’t fast, nor was she slow. But, she really listened and was open to coaching. With guidance, she quickly learned how to pace herself on a mile run. And, because of that she quickly became one of the top mile runners.”
Linda Dalton Walker said,I was overwhelmed with the students’ positive attitudes.”
That’s how Making Strides has become one of those programs that seemingly benefits the volunteers as much as the participants.