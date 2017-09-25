“ I’ve really enjoyed the opportunity to work with and get to know the kids on a one-on-one basis,” said Hollie Fuhrman, another SLCTC board member. “As a female runner, I’ve particularly enjoyed getting to encourage young girls to be active and learn to appreciate the sport of running. Two years ago I coached a fourth grade girl who did not have any previous experience playing sports or running. She wasn’t fast, nor was she slow. But, she really listened and was open to coaching. With guidance, she quickly learned how to pace herself on a mile run. And, because of that she quickly became one of the top mile runners.”