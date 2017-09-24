The Jets finally took their first lead of the season on Catanzaro’s 40-yarder with 7:17 remaining in the half. McCown was able to get New York back in field-goal range after consecutive holding calls made it first-and-30 from the Jets 38. On third-and-22, McCown connected with Jermaine Kearse, whose diving grab for 18 yards put the Jets in field-goal position.