FILE - In this March 27, 2017, file photo, New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) reacts after hitting a 3-point shot against the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in New York. The Knicks agreed to trade Anthony to the Thunder on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, saving themselves a potentially awkward reunion next week with the player they'd been trying to deal since last season. New York will get Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a draft pick, a person with knowledge of the deal said. The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)