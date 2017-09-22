I may have given coach Larry Krystkowiak and his staff too much credit for coming close to landing the likes of Arizona’s Lauri Markannen and Gonzaga’s Zach Collins and Killian Tillie. I may have overly criticized them for failing to retain the nine players who have transferred in the past two years. The circumstances vary in each athlete’s case, although I’ll stick with the belief that Utah’s evaluations and expectations should have been more thorough.