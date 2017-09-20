At this point, a confession: I endorsed all three, disregarding my belief that people should learn at lower levels of any business, such as Kyle Whittingham spending six seasons on the Idaho State staff. My approval was based on Doman’s six years as BYU’s quarterback coach, Detmer’s 14 seasons in NFL quarterback meeting rooms and Johnson’s feel for the game, despite having coached for only two years. (He since has established himself as a quarterbacks coach, getting credit for developing Dak Prescott at Mississippi State).