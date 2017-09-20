FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2015, file photo, Tampa Bay Lightning center Brian Boyle (11) gets into position for a face-off against Minnesota Wild left wing Erik Haula (56) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in St. Paul, Minn. Boyle, 32, who signed a $5.5 million, two-year deal with the New Jersey Devils in July, has been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, a type of bone-marrow cancer that the team’s doctor says can be treated with medication, the Devils announced Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt, File)