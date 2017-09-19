Each Tuesday, we’ll recap notable performances from local BYU, Utes, USU and SUU alumni in the NFL. Here’s what stood out from Week Two of the 2017 NFL season:
Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals (Houston won 13-9)
• Bengals LB Nick Vigil (USU) had three tackles and two assists in all 66 defensive snaps and eight special teams snaps.
Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs (Kansas City won 27-20)
• Chiefs QB Alex Smith (Utah) completed 21 of 28 passes for 251 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed four times for 21 yards in all 53 offensive snaps.
• Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen (BYU) had six tackles in all 72 defensive snaps and 19 special teams snaps.
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars (Tennessee won 37-16)
• Titans CB LeShaun Sims (SUU) had three tackles, an assist and a forced fumble in 30 defensive snaps and 16 special teams snaps.
• Titans CB Brice McCain (Utah) had one tackle in 20 defensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps.
Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Tampa Bay won 29-7)
• Buccaneers DT Sealver Siliga (Utah) played five defensive snaps and eight special teams snaps.
Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts (Arizona won 16-13)
• Cardinals RB Kerwynn Williams (USU) had nine carries for 22 yards. He also had two kick returns for 35 yards and one punt return for six yards in 18 offensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps.
• Colts RB Robert Turbin (USU) had three carries for 11 yards and one reception for eight yards in 28 offensive snaps and 19 special teams snaps.
Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers (Carolina won 9-3)
• Bills WR Kaelin Clay (Utah) had two punt returns for two yards in five offensive snaps and six special teams snaps.
• Panthers DT Star Lotulelei (Utah) had one tackle and two assists in 24 defensive snaps and one special teams snap.
• Panthers LB Jared Norris (Utah) played 18 special teams snaps.
• Panthers center Tyler Larsen (USU) played all 68 offensive snaps and three special teams snaps.
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (Baltimore won 24-10)
• Ravens safety Eric Weddle (Utah) had four tackles and an interception in all 71 defensive snaps.
• Ravens guard Tony Bergstrom (Utah) played 32 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps.
• Browns safety Kai Nacua (BYU) played three special teams snaps.
• Browns DE Nate Orchard (Utah) had two tackles and a fumble recovery in 32 defensive snaps.
Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers (Pittsburgh won 26-9)
• Steelers CB Brian Allen (Utah) played six special teams snaps.
New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints (New England won 36-20)
• Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy (BYU) had three tackles and an assist in all 65 defensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps.
• Patriots CB Eric Rowe (Utah) had three tackles in 34 defensive snaps and five special teams snaps.
• Patriots LB Harvey Langi (BYU) had one tackle in six defensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps.
• Saints safety Marcus Williams (Utah) had three tackles and two assists in 75 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers (Miami won 19-17)
• Chargers DT Tenny Palepoi (Utah) had three tackles in 25 defensive snaps and 13 special teams snaps.
• Dolphins LS John Denney (BYU) played eight special teams snaps.
New York Jets at Oakland Raiders (Oakland won 45-20)
• Raiders LT Donald Penn (USU) played all 57 offensive snaps
Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos (Denver won 42-17)
• Broncos LT Garett Bolles (Utah) played 58 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps.
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (Seattle won 12-9)
• Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner (USU) had four tackles, three assists and an interception in all 49 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps.
• 49ers guard Zane Beadles (Utah) played three special teams snaps.
Washington at Los Angeles Rams (Washington won 27-20)
• Rams safety Maurice Alexander (USU) had seven tackles and two assists in 70 defensive snaps and eight special teams snaps.
* Rams CB Dominique Hatfield (Utah) played 21 special teams snaps.
Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons (Atlanta won 34-23)
• Packers LB Kyler Fackrell (USU) played 19 defensive snaps and all 28 special teams snaps.
• Packers RB Jamaal Williams (BYU) had rushed twice for six yards and had one reception for five yards in 11 offensive snaps.
• Packers safety Marwin Evans (USU) had one tackle in 19 special teams snaps.
• Falcons DE Derrick Shelby (Utah) had one tackle in 30 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps.
Detroit Lions at New York Giants (Detroit won 24-10)
• Lions DE Ezekiel Ansah (BYU) had six tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble.
• Lions safety Miles Killebrew (SUU) had three tackles and an assist.
• Lions CB Nevin Lawson (USU) had one tackle.