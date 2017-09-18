FILE - In this April 29, 2010, file photo, Secretariat owner Penny Chenery appears at a news conference about the movie based on the story of the legendary horse, in Louisville, Ky. Chenery, who bred and raced 1973 Triple Crown winner Secretariat as well as realizing her disabled father’s dream to win the Kentucky Derby in 1972 with Riva Ridge, died Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at her Boulder, Colo. home following complications from a stroke, her children announced Sunday through Leonard Lusky, her longtime friend and business partner. She was 95. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke, File)