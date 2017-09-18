Truex was in cruise control over the final 55 laps and built a nearly 7-second lead over Chase Elliott to win at Chicagoland for the second straight season. Truex’s car flunked inspection following the win last season and the No. 78 Toyota ran into more issues Sunday — the car needed four tries through pre-race inspection before it was cleared and Truex later overcame an early pit-road penalty. By the end, there was no doubt the path to the NASCAR championship goes through the 37-year-old Truex.