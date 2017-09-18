Atlanta led 17-7 after Freeman’s second TD run from 2yards out and Matt Bryant’s 51-yard field goal. Then, the game totallygot away from Rodgers and the Packers near the end of the first half.Three penalties in four plays pushed Green Bay back to its own 3 before Rodgers lofted a terrible pass down the right sideline that was picked off easily by Trufant at the 36.