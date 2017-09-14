Over the past five months violent protests have become increasingly common throughout Venezuela, resulting in more than 120 deaths. Political tumult paired with a collapsing economy has made for crisis many fear could erupt in civil war. When RSL acquired Savarino on loan from the Venezuelan club Zulia FC, he and his wife, Jeiglys Duarte, were able to leave all that behind, at least for the season. But the 20-year-old winger remains tied to his suffering home country.