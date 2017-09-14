1 of 27 View Caption

(Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Former Wisconsin QB Austin Kafentzis, poses for a portrait after BYU footbal... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Former Wisconsin QB Austin Kafentzis, takes questions after BYU football pra... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Former Wisconsin QB Austin Kafentzis is now at BYU. Kafentzis is interviewed... (Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Former Wisconsin QB Austin Kafentzis, takes questions after BYU football pra... (Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Austin Kafentzis runs with the ball, during a BYU public scrimmage at Lavell Edwards ... Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune Jordan High School quarterback Austin Kafentzis, the Salt Lake Tribune's football playe... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Austin Kafentzis fumbles the ball as BYU holds a scrimmage at LaVell Edwards ... (Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Austin Kafentzis fumbles the ball as BYU holds a scrimmage at LaVell Edwards ... Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune Jordan's Austin Kafentzis runs the ball down field past East High school in game... Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune Jordan High School quarterback Austin Kafentzis, the Salt Lake Tribune's football playe... Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune Bingham QB Austin Kafentzis rears back to pass during fourth quarter play. Bingha... Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Jordan's Austin Kafentzis (2) runs past Alta's Brandon Smart (27) and Alta's Max Brom... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan's Austin Kafentzis (2) passes past Herriman's Nick Williams (77) during the... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan's Austin Kafentzis (2) looks to pass the ball during the game at Herriman H... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan's Austin Kafentzis (2) runs the ball during the game at Davis High School F... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan quarterback Austin Kafentzis runs the ball as Cottonwood hosts Jordan High S... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan High School quarterback Austin Kafentzis, the Salt Lake Tribune's football pl... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan's Austin Kafentzis (2) runs past Alta's Brandon Smart (27) and Alta's Dylan... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan's Austin Kafentzis (2) runs past East's Jager Chynoweth (3) during the game... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan quarterback Austin Kafentzis runs for a second quarter touchdown as Fremont ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan's Austin Kafentzis is brought down by Cottonwood's Villami Pulu as Cottonwoo... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan's Austin Kafentzis runs for a fourth quarter touchdown as Jordan High School... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Fremont defense tackles Jordan quarterback Austin Kafentzis as Fremont hosts Jo... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan quarterback Austin Kafentzis scores a first half touchdown. Alta vs. Jordan ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Fremont defense tackles Jordan quarterback Austin Kafentzis as Fremont hosts Jo... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan lineman Ian Moes (61) protects quarterback Austin Kafentzis as he throws a p... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jordan quarterback Austin Kafentzis throws the ball. Alta vs. Jordan High School fo...