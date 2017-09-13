1 of 43 View Caption

Nathan Chen celebrates after he completed the men's free skate program of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Sunday, Jan.... Nathan Chen competes in the men's free skate program of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, in St. ... Nathan Chen performs during the men's short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Kan... Nathan Chen performs during the men's free skate competition at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017,... Nathan Chen, of the United States, skates his short program at the World figure skating championships in Helsinki, Finland, o... Nathan Chen, of the United States, skates his free program at the World figure skating championships in Helsinki, Finland, on... Nathan Chen performs during the men's short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Kan... Nathan Chen, of the United States, skates his free program at the World figure skating championships in Helsinki, Finland, on... Nathan Chen performs during the men's free skate competition at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, ... Nathan Chen performs during the men's short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Kan... Nathan Chen performs during the men's short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Kan... Nathan Chen performs during the men's free skate competition at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017,... Nathan Chen, of the United States, skates his short program at the World figure skating championships in Helsinki, Finland, o... Nathan Chen, of the United States, skates his free program at the World figure skating championships in Helsinki, Finland, on... Nathan Chen, of the United States, skates his free program at the World figure skating championships in Helsinki, Finland, on... Nathan Chen, of the United States, skates his free program at the World figure skating championships in Helsinki, Finland, on... Nathan Chen, of the United States, skates his short program at the World figure skating championships in Helsinki, Finland, o... Nathan Chen, of the United States, skates his short program at the World figure skating championships in Helsinki, Finland, o... Nathan Chen performs during the men's short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Kan... Nathan Chen performs during the men's free skate competition at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, ... Nathan Chen performs during the men's short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Kan... Nathan Chen performs during the men's free skate competition at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017,... Nathan Chen performs during the men's free skate competition at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017,... Nathan Chen waves to the crowd after his score was announced in the men's short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championsh... Nathan Chen of the United States competes in the Men Short Program at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in... Nathan Chen, of the United States, grimaces after his free program at the World figure skating championships in Helsinki, Fin... Nathan Chen of the United States competes in the Men Short Program at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in... Nathan Chen of the United States competes in the Men Short Program at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in... Nathan Chen of the United States competes in the Men Short Program at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in... Nathan Chen of the United States competes in the Men Short Program at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in... Gold medalist Nathan Chen of the United States competes in the men free skating at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Cha... Nathan Chen, left, gets a hug from coach Rafael Arutyunian after he completed the men's free skate program of the U.S. Figure... (Christophe Ena | AP Photo) Nathan Chen of the U.S poses with the silver medal after the Men Skating Program during ISU Gr... Nathan Chen of the U.S competes in the Men Short Program during ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Marseille, southern... Nathan Chen of the U.S competes in the Men Short Program during ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Marseille, southern... Nathan Chen of the U.S competes in the Men Short Program during ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Marseille, southern... Nathan Chen of the U.S competes in the Men Short Program during ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Marseille, southern... Nathan Chen of the U.S poses with the silver medal after the Men Skating Program during ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Fina... Nathan Chen of the U.S competes in the Men Free Skating Program during ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Marseille, s... Nathan Chen of the U.S competes in the Men Short Program during ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Marseille, southern... Nathan Chen of the U.S competes in the Men Free Skating Program during ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Marseille, s... Nathan Chen of the U.S competes in the Men Free Skating Program during ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Marseille, s... Nathan Chen of the U.S competes in the Men Free Skating Program during ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Marseille, s...