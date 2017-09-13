“We had 31 hitting errors. He haven’t had 31 errors combined all season long,” Lone Peak coach Reed Carlson said. “That was a bad night for us. I feel like we lost.“I just think we came in not playing our best volleyball. I don’t know if it’s the conditions — it’s really hot in here, maybe some of our kids were a little bit bothered by it,” he added. “But that shouldn’t effect us that much.”