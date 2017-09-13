Quarterback Tyler Huntley’s 300-yard passing game against BYU marked the first for a Utes passer since Travis Wilson in 2014. … Running back Zack Moss’ first collegiate start came last season against San Jose State, and he rushed for 95 yards in that game. … The Utes will honor members of the Ute Indian Tribe at Saturday night’s game as part of the “Ute Proud” theme for the night. … The Navy skydiving team, The Leapfrogs, will dive in and deliver the game ball into Rice-Eccles Stadium. … Wallace Stegner Academy will receiver a $10,000 check from Utah Athletics in honor of the Extra Yard for Teachers program.