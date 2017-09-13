It is just more evidence that Mangum, who suffered an ankle injury late in the 19-13 loss to Utah last Saturday, will not play against No. 10 Wisconsin on Saturday (1:30 p.m. MDT, ABC) at LaVell Edwards Stadium. And officials clearly did not want to put Hoge in a situation where he would have to answer questions about Mangum’s health, or his own readiness to take over the offense.