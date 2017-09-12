Hobbs admits that early on in his career he wasn’t getting the reps he thought he deserved but said looking back, his learning curve in college peaked when he decided to let go of frustrations and just listen. As he sat outside the Eccles Football Center after a light day of practice, Hobbs chuckled when he thinks about all the days former Utes like Brian Allen, Reggie Porter and former nickel starter Justin Thomas told him, “Boobie, man, it’s so easy.”