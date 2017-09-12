Stanford would rather not have this distinction in Pac-12 football, but the Cardinal have become a predictor of the conference champion.
Washington’s 44-6 defeat of Stanford last September stamped the Huskies as genuine contenders for both the Pac-12 title and the College Football Playoff. The same can be said about USC this year after Saturday’s 42-24 win over Stanford in Los Angeles.
USC already was considered the Pac-12 favorite. Yet there’s no doubt that a 623-yard offensive performance against Stanford enhanced the perception of the Trojans. Sam Darnold completed 21 of 26 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns, and USC’s ability to run for 300-plus yards against Stanford was even more impressive.
Stanford coach David Shaw credited USC’s offensive line for the work of running backs Ronald Jones II and Stephen Carr. “They played extremely well up front,” Shaw said. “Their offensive line really played better than our front seven, it goes without saying. We have to play better up front.”
Washington posted 424 total yards against Stanford last year, making USC’s production even more alarming. The USC-Stanford outcome had to be both encouraging and discouraging for Utah fans, considering the Utes play consecutive games vs. the Cardinal and Trojans in early October.
Leach’s critique
As only he could do, Washington State coach Mike Leach spent most of his Monday news conference ripping his offensive line. The Cougars survived against Boise State in a 47-44 triple-overtime game, but only after trailing 31-10 midway through the fourth quarter and having quarterback Luke Falk, of Logan, knocked out of the game.
Leach’s imagery revolved around a potential “fight to the death,” according to multiple accounts of his rant: “So you pick out whoever happens to be your favorite of our offensive linemen. Whoever you think is the toughest. Now whoever’s the toughest of that Boise State D-line, you bring him in here. And all that’s going to be left of our offensive lineman is a grease spot at the end. Because that Boise State defensive lineman would smoke our offensive lineman so bad, it’ll be embarrassing.”
On the Pac-12 coaches’ teleconference Tuesday, Leach was asked to compare the line’s effort to a 2012 game at Utah, where he made every lineman address the media after a 49-6 loss. “No, it wasn’t as bad as that game,” Leach said, “but we’ve got to improve. Any time you get out-competed, you’d better take a look at yourself and figure out your direction.”
Falk, who was benched briefly in the third quarter and later replaced again by Tyler Hilinski, will start Saturday vs. Oregon State in a Pac-12 season opener.
Pettis remains special
Utah kicker Matt Gay must be wondering what he has to do to become the Pac-12 special teams player of the week. Kick five field goals, maybe? Gay went 4 for 4 against BYU, providing vital points in a 19-13 win. But he was overshadowed by Washington’s Dante Pettis, whom voters apparently credited for his long-term accomplishments.
Pettis’ 67-yard punt return for a touchdown against Montana gave him a seventh career score, one short of the NCAA record. Pettis also scored on a punt return against Rutgers in the season opener and is remembered in Salt Lake City for his 58-yard runback for the winning touchdown against the Utes last October.
The rankings
1. USC (2-0) • Potential sellout (93,348) of Coliseum for Texas’ first visit in 50 years.
2. Washington (2-0) • Huskies’ last three FCS opponents have failed to score an offensive touchdown.
3. Washington State (3-0) • Cougars’ 21-point fourth-quarter comeback vs. Boise State was their biggest rally since 1984.
4. Utah (2-0) • Utes are 23-1 in nonconference games, including bowls, as Pac-12 members.
5. Stanford (1-1) • Cardinal defense allowed USC to convert 10 of 12 third-down plays.
6. UCLA (2-0) • Josh Rosen: 820 yards passing, nine TDs in two games.
7. Oregon (2-0) • Seems weird to picture Ducks playing at Wyoming, as Utah will do in 2020.
8. Colorado (2-0) • Opponents haven’t scored a touchdown yet.
9. California (2-0) • Rare meeting of Pac-12 vs. SEC, as Bears host Ole Miss.
10. Arizona State (1-1) • Sun Devils rushed for 44 yards vs. San Diego State
11. Arizona (1-1) • Wildcats’ series with UTEP dates to 1916.
12. Oregon State (1-2) • Minnesota’s eight passing attempts accounted for 158 yards.