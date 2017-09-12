Leach’s imagery revolved around a potential “fight to the death,” according to multiple accounts of his rant: “So you pick out whoever happens to be your favorite of our offensive linemen. Whoever you think is the toughest. Now whoever’s the toughest of that Boise State D-line, you bring him in here. And all that’s going to be left of our offensive lineman is a grease spot at the end. Because that Boise State defensive lineman would smoke our offensive lineman so bad, it’ll be embarrassing.”