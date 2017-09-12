Each Tuesday, we’ll recap notable performances from local BYU, Utes, USU and SUU alumni in the NFL. Here’s what stood out from Week One of the 2017 NFL season:
Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots (Kansas City won, 42-27)
• Chiefs QB Alex Smith (Utah) completed 28 of 35 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed five times for three yards in all 69 offensive snaps.
• Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen (BYU) had two tackles in 48 defensive snaps and 32 special teams snaps.
• Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy (BYU) had five tackles and an assist in all 69 defensive snaps and 15 special teams snaps.
• Patriots CB Eric Rowe (Utah) had one tackle in 37 defensive snaps and eight special teams snaps.
Oakland Raiders at Tennessee Titans (Oakland won, 26-16)
• Raiders LT Donald Penn (USU) played all 66 offensive snaps.
• Raiders CB Sean Smith (Utah) had two tackles in 48 defensive snaps.
• Raiders LB James Cowser (SUU) played one defensive snap and 19 special teams snaps.
• Titans CB Brice McCain (Utah) had one tackle in 56 defensive snaps and five special teams snaps.
Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions (Detroit won, 35-23)
• Cardinals RB Kerwynn Williams (USU) rushed for 10 yards and a touchdown on five attempts and caught one pass for two yards in nine offensive snaps. He also returned two kicks for 46 yards in 10 special teams snaps.
• Lions DE Ezekiel Ansah (BYU) had one tackle in 34 defensive snaps.
• Lions safety Miles Killebrew (SUU) had three tackles and an interception return for a touchdown in 29 defensive snaps and 21 special teams snaps.
• Lions CB Nevin Lawson (USU) had three tackles in 32 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (Pittsburgh won, 21-18)
• Browns safety Kai Nacua (BYU) played four special teams snaps.
• Browns DE Nate Orchard (Utah) played 18 defensive snaps.
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (Baltimore won, 20-0)
• Baltimore safety Eric Weddle had one tackle and an assist in 60 defensive snaps.
• Baltimore center Tony Bergstrom played four special teams snaps.
• Cincinnati LB Nick Vigil (USU) had five tackles, four assists and an interception in 65 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.
Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears (Atlanta won, 23-17)
• Atlanta DE Derrick Shelby (Utah) played 26 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps.
Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams (Los Angeles won, 46-9)
• Rams safety Maurice Alexander (USU) had one tackle and an assist in 33 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps.
• Rams CB Dominique Hatfield (Utah) had one tackle in 10 defensive snaps and 16 special teams snaps.
• Colts RB Robert Turbin (USU) rushed for seven yards on two attempts and caught one pass for -4 yards in 28 offensive snaps and 10 special teams snaps.
Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers (Green Bay won, 17-9)
• Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner (USU) had six tackles and three assists in all 82 defensive snaps and four special teams snaps.
• Packers LB Kyler Fackrell (USU) had a fumble recovery and a tackle in 12 defensive snaps and 21 special teams snaps.
• Packers safety Marwin Evans (USU) played 19 special teams snaps.
• Packers RB Jamaal Williams (BYU) rushed for nine yards on two attempts in six offensive snaps.
• Packers RB Devante Mays (USU) played one special teams snap.
Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers (Carolina won, 23-3)
• Panthers DT Star Lotulelei (Utah) had .5 sacks, one tackle, two assists and a fumble recovery in 45 defensive snaps and two special teams snaps.
• Panthers center Tyler Larsen (USU) played one offensive snap and seven special teams snaps.
• 49ers LG Zane Beadles (Utah) played all 57 offensive snaps and one special teams snap.
New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings (Minnesota won, 29-19)
• Saints safety Marcus Williams (Utah) had three tackles and two assists on all 65 defensive snaps and one special teams snap.
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (Denver won, 24-21)
• Broncos LT Garett Bolles (Utah) played all 69 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps.