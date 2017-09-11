Utah senior running back Troy McCormick went into preseason slated to transition to wide receiver, but he has since moved back to the backfield, and he figures to play a bigger role in the running attack going forward.
McCormick, a 5-foot-9, 175-pound speedster, has moved up to the second spot on the Utes depth chart this week behind starting running back Zack Moss. He started despite a fumble in this past weekend’s win over BYU, his contributions should increase.
Fifth-year senior Jordan Howard had gone into the season as the Utes’ primary backup at running back.
“When Armand Shyne went down, that’s the thing that necessitated the move — him coming back from wide receiver to running back,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said Monday during his weekly news conference. “In all honesty, he probably feels most comfortable at running back. I think that’s his natural position. We’re going to continue to feed him the ball and hope for production.”
McCormick ranks third on the team in rushing yards (66 yards on six carries) through two games behind Tyler Huntley (159 yards), Moss (159 yards). He also leads the running backs with seven receptions.
