FILE - In this July 11, 2017 file photo Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti speaks, during a press conference after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Extraordinary Session, at the SwissTech Convention Centre, in Lausanne, Switzerland. It was announced Monday, July 31, 2017 that Los Angeles has reached an agreement with international Olympic leaders that will open the way for the city to host the 2028 Summer Games, while ceding the 2024 Games to rival Paris. ﻿(Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)