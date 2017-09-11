Sitake needs a signature win, like beating No. 10 Wisconsin. That’s asking a lot of an offense that is making every first down feel like an achievement. And the defense is not blameless. Those guys deserve credit for giving up only 5 touchdowns on opponents’ 15 trips inside the 20-yard line, but they allowed LSU and Utah to complete 78 percent of their passes and sustain drives. Ute quarterback Tyler Huntley accounted for 389 yards in his first start against an FBS opponent.