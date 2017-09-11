Provo • A veteran of many BYU-Utah football games, the “rivalry hangover” is real, BYU football coach Kalani Sitake said Monday. But the Cougars cannot afford to let it linger because they have another nationally ranked program coming into LaVell Edwards Stadium this Saturday.
Emotionally spent after losing 19-13 to Utah, the Cougars (1-2) face No. 10-ranked Wisconsin (2-0) at 1:30 p.m. MT on ABC.
“The rivalry game takes a lot out of you,” Sitake said in his Monday press briefing. “But you gotta move on. It is big-time football now. With the [rivalry] game being this early, you have to move on to the next week. I have been part of teams where you lose it, and it hurts you the next week, and you win it, and it still hurts you the next week.”
Sitake said Wisconsin’s national prominence and reputation for excellence should be enough to get the Cougars to forget the seventh-straight loss to Utah and get their minds right for a Big Ten power.
“It is nice that a great team is coming in,” he said. “They capture your attention. As much as the game hurt last week, it is nice to have something to look forward to right away. That is a good distraction, I guess.
No. 10 Wisconsin at BYU
Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
TV • ABC
“There are some things we need to fix and address. You don’t just skip over the things that cost us the game,” Sitake continued.
One of the issues this week will be the health of starting quarterback Tanner Mangum, who limped off the field favoring his left ankle after failing to convert on 4th-and-4 on BYU’s final possession against Utah.
“Nothing confirmed yet on any of the injuries,” Sitake said. “We have guys that, I have said it before, I am not going to really mention injuries, other than season-ending. So until we can get more confirmation [he isn’t taking about it].”
Mangum was scheduled to get an MRI on the ankle on Monday.
If Mangum can’t go, redshirt sophomore Beau Hoge will get the start. Hoge played in three games as a freshman, and is more of a dual-threat QB than Mangum.
After the loss to Utah, Sitake hinted that changes could be made offensively because he is not a patient man and told reporters to get back to him on Monday.
Asked about that comment Monday, Sitake joked that reporters should get back to him on Saturday.
“Everything is open. Competition is always open. Nothing is set in stone, so everything has to be competitive, and we will play the best guys,” Sitake said.
It is already clear that freshman Ula Tolutau will likely get the start at tailback in the place of ineffective junior Squally Canada.
“We just have to adjust some things, and be more efficient, and be better as an offense, and better as a team,” Sitake said. “That is in all three phases. We are trying to find out what we can hang our hat on, and get our identity. You hate saying that after three games, but we need to establish that quickly.”
Sitake said that senior safety Micah Hannemann will play against Wisconsin. Hannemann had to sit out the first half against Utah, but did not enter the game in the second half.
“We felt really good with our safeties and the way they were playing and the rotation they had,” Sitake said. “It is unfortunate. We look forward to [Hannemann] being back this weekend and getting in the mix and competing for a starting spot.”