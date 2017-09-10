NO DOCTSON IMPACT: Despite going into the game as a projected starter, Washington 2016 first-round pick Josh Doctson was a limited part of the game plan with no targets as Ryan Grant filled in as the third receiver. After missing almost all of his rookie year with sore Achilles tendons, Docston was bothered by a sore hamstring during the preseason but was full go in practice this week, leading to questions why he was used so little in the opener.