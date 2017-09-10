UCLA: The battle for title of best college quarterback in Los Angeles is back on. After getting lucky on some highly questionable throws in the fourth quarter against Texas A&M, Rosen was poised and polished against decidedly lesser competition. He has all the desired physical tools, and his receivers are much improved after struggling with dropped balls last season. The offensive line and run game are still inconsistent, but Rosen is more than capable of excelling in spite of those issues.