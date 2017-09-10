Everyone gets a helpful bounce once in a while. In Real Salt Lake’s 3-2 loss at Vancouver on Saturday night, that went both ways.

The Whitcaps took a 2-1 lead when Tim Parker’s header sent RSL goalie Nick Rimando diving to his left. Rimando knocked it away, and the ball hit the post to ricochet back to Vancouver captain Kendall Watson’s feet. He buried it in the back of the net.

Twenty-two minutes later, the Whitecaps’ Yordy Reyna added what eventually was the game-winning goal. Vancouver winger Bernie Ibini-Isei earned an assist with his cross, and Reyna came diving in to head it home.

RSL cut the lead to 3-2 when defender Tony Beltran scored his first career MLS goal in the 83rd minute. Its other goal came in the 37th minute from Chris Wingert.

This story will be updated.

