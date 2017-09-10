Ohio State (1-1, 1-0 Big Ten) was plagued by the same problems with the passing game that has tripped it up since last season. Receivers had trouble getting open and when they did, Barrett couldn’t get the ball into their hands. He was intercepted by Parnell Motley in the fourth quarter, allowing the Sooners to score a minute and 40 seconds later on a 3-yard run by Jordan Smallwood to make it 31-13.