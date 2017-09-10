Rivals Utah and BYU meet at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday starting at 8:30 p.m. Can the Utes extend a recent dominant streak to seven straight victories over the Cougars? Or will Kalani Sitake get his first rivalry win for BYU and buck the recent trend?
Follow our live game blog here for updates throughout the game:
6:22 first quarter
Tanner Mangum found Talon Shumway with a tipped pass to start off the drive with a 20-yard gain. Two runs later, the Cougars advanced past the 50-yard line for the first time since the season opener. Mangum was hit on a safety blitz by Utah’s Chase Hansen that was originally ruled a fumble, but was reversed as an incomplete pass. The Cougars stalled again and were forced to punt.
8:06 first quarter, Utes take a 3-0 lead
The Utes couldn’t capitalize on a short field and settled for a 21-yard field goal.
8:56 first quarter
BYU took over on the 20 after a Mitch Wishnowsky punt. BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum’s pass was intercepted by Boobie Hobbs and returned back to the BYU nine.
11:29 first quarter
The Utes got it going quickly with a pass over the middle to Darren Carrington, but lost four the following play. On 3rd and 11, Utah was penalized with a holding call and BYU nearly forced a Raelon Singleton fumble on the 3rd and 21 attempt.
12:54 first quarter
BYU’s offense is still looking to find a rhythm after last week’s debacle against LSU. The Cougars gained eight yards on their first offensive drive in an early defensive struggle.
15:00 first quarter
BYU won the opening toss, but deferred to Utah, who took the first possession. The Utes used a read option to quickly get to the middle of the field behind Tyler Huntley, but went backward on a holding call and botched snap. The Utes stalled out and BYU took over at their own nine.