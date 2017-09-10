BYU had several recruits on hand for the rivalry game, including four-star quarterback Tanner McKee of Centennial High in Corona, Calif. An LDS prospect who will serve a church mission before enrolling, McKee has offers from dozens of Power Five programs, including Alabama, Texas and Washington. … All three hosts and guest picker Eddie George picked Utah to beat BYU on ESPN’s “College GameDay” program Saturday morning. All four men referred to BYU’s poor showing and lack of offense against LSU as the reason the Utes would extend their winning streak over the Cougars. … BYU running back KJ Hall suffered an arm injury in last week’s 27-0 loss to LSU and did not play on Saturday. … Temperature at kickoff was 72 degrees, under cloudy skies. … Kelly Smith, Robert Parker and Robbie Bosco joined Holmoe in carrying out the alumni flags.