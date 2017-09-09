A year ago, Stephens sat out the U.S. Open because of what turned out to be a stress fracture in her foot. She had surgery in January, and made her season debut at Wimbledon in July, exiting in the first round. Lost her next match, too, in Washington. Since then, she has gone 15-2, and her ranking has soared from outside the top 900, to what will be around No. 20 as of Monday.