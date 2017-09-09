1 of 9 View Caption

(Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove's Heather Gneiting (5) celebrates winning a point during the volley... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove's Heather Gneiting (5) spikes the ball during the volleyball match ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove's Heather Gneiting (5) goes for the ball during the volleyball matc... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove's Heather Gneiting (5) listens to the National Anthem before the vo... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove's Heather Gneiting (5) goes up to block Lone Peak's Tasia Farmer (6... Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Pleasant Grove's Heather Gneiting poses for the All-Tribune volleyball photo shoot at Lo... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove's Heather Gneiting (5) celebrates winning a point with her teammate... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pleasant Grove's Heather Gneiting (5) spikes the ball past Lone Peak's Tasia Farme... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Lone Peak's Autumn SpaffordÊ(18) spikes the ball past Pleasant Grove's Heather G...