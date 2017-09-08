Logan • Quarterback Kent Myers almost had a career game in one half and change and Utah State, buoyed by his play as well as the defense of senior cornerback Jalen Davis, walloped Idaho State 51-13 on Thursday night.
It was the home opener for the Aggies (1-1), who started the season last week by getting throttled 59-10 by Wisconsin.
Myers was sharp from the outset and, when he left the game after the first series of the third quarter, finished off a 24-for-26 passing night with 323 yards. Davis, meanwhile, picked off two interceptions a week after getting ejected in the first half against Wisconsin for targeting.
Idaho State (1-1) quarterback Mitch Gueller’s long pass in the first quarter was intercepted by Davis, who followed that with a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter that gave the Aggies a 31-6 lead with 8:12 remaining before halftime.
Utah State started the third quarter with a 19-yard pass from Myers to Jordan Nathan to extend the lead to 45-6. Myers also threw a first-half TD to Ron’quavion Tarver, and ran for 85 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
This story will be updated.