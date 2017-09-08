1 of 30 View Caption

(Trent Nelson | Tribune file photo) Utah quarterback Brett Elliott in action against BYU Saturday November 23, 2002 at Ric... (Tribune File Photo) Utah's Brandon Warfield gives the stiff arm to BYU's #31 Kip Nielsen during the rivalry game on Novemb... (Tribune File Photo) BYU's #26 Rodney Wilkerson makes the dive but can't keep a handle on the ball as Utah #17 Arnold Parker... (Trent Nelson | Tribune file photo) BYU Assistant Coach Robbie Boscoe can't believe the officials have ruled an apparent t... (Trent Nelson | Tribune file photo) BYU receiver Rod Wilkerson catches the ball in front of Utah defender D'Shaun Crockett... (Tribune File Photo) Utah's #51 Brooks Bahr reacts after Utah recovers a BYU fumble during the rivalry game on November 23, ... (Tribune File Photo) Utah coach Ron McBride (left) and BYU coach Gary Crowton exchange a hug at the end of the rivalry game ... (Trent Nelson | Tribune file photo) Utah fans run off with a goalpost celebrating the Utah 13-6 victory over BYU on Saturd... (Trent Nelson | Tribune file photo) Ron McBride celebrates a 13-6 win over BYU in was last game as Utah's coach Saturday N... (Trent Nelson | Tribune file photo) After the game, the sentiments, of wanting to keep coach Ron McBride, from some Utah f... (Trent Nelson | Tribune file photo) BYU's Matt Payne punts the ball in heavy snowfall during the game BYU, Utah game on Sa... (Rick Egan | Tribune file photo) Utah's Urban Meyer coaches the Utes on a snowy day in Provo against BYU on Saturday Novem... (Trent Nelson | Tribune file photo) Utah quarterback Alex Smith throws under pressure from BYU's David Nixon on Saturday N... (Trent Nelson | Tribune file photo) BYU coach Gary Crowton on the sidelines during the BYU, Utah game on Saturday November... (Trent Nelson | Tribune file photo) Utah's Paris Warren takes the ball upfield in the snow against BYU on Saturday Novembe... (Rick Egan | Tribune file photo) BYU QB Jackson Brown runs the ball for the Cougars. BYU lost 3-0 to the Utes on Saturday... (Rick Egan | Tribune file photo) Ute Paris Warren is tripped up by BYU's O'Neal Howell, in the Utes 3-0 win over the couga... (Rick Egan | Tribune file photo) Defensive coordinator Kyle Whittingham coaches the Utes defense on a snowy day in Provo a... (Trent Nelson | Tribune file photo) Utah defenders Eric Weddle (top left), Sione Pouha (bottom left) and Steve Fifita (top... (Trent Nelson | Tribune file photo) BYU defenders leap up, unsuccessfully attempting to block Utah's only score of the gam... (Chris Detrick | Tribune file photo) A referee breaks up a fight between Utah and BYU players before kick off as the Utes ... (Chris Detrick | Tribune file photo) BYU coach Bronco Mendenhall yells at his players before the game starts as the Utes f... (Trent Nelson | Tribune file photo) Utah fans take a jab at former BYU qb Max Hall as the Utes face BYU in the first quart... (Trent Nelson | Tribune file photo) BYU quarterback Jake Heaps (9) calls out a play to his teammates as the Utes face BYU ... (Trent Nelson | Tribune file photo) Utah Utes cornerback Brian Blechen #2 catches an interception after Utah Utes cornerba... (Trent Nelson | Tribune file photo) Utah Utes quarterback Jordan Wynn #3 hands the ball to Utah Utes running back Eddie Wi... (Chris Detrick | Tribune file photo) Utah Utes running back Eddie Wide #36 gets tripped up by BYU defensive back Andrew Ri... (Chris Detrick | Tribune file photo) Utah Head Coach Kyle Whittingham watches as his team moves down the field as the Utes... (Trent Nelson | Tribune file photo) Utah Utes cornerback Brian Blechen #2 hits BYU tight end Devin Mahina (84) as the Utes... (Trent Nelson | Tribune file photo) Utah Utes cornerback Brandon Burton #27 blocks field goal attempt by BYU kicker Mitch ...