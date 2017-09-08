They have a defense that not only will be difficult to run on, but that has been drilled over and over in Whittingham’s ever-present philosophy to first and foremost stop the run. If Utah can come anywhere close to doing what LSU did against BYU — hold it to negligible yardage on the ground — and force the Cougars to throw, everyone knowing that they will be forced to throw, that means trouble for an offense that has been defined by it thus far this season, even, in this case, against a younger secondary.