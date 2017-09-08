Nothing lasts forever in sports, but it can feel that way sometimes — especially for a team on the wrong end of a winning streak in a rivalry.
Beginning with the University of Utah’s early domination in the football series that began in 1922, the competition has been characterized by lengthy runs for each program. With occasional ties mixed in, BYU had won only twice as of 1965, when Cougar coach Tommy Hudspeth broke through. LaVell Edwards, his successor, then had winning streaks of six and nine games, before Utah righted itself under Ron McBride.
Streaky rivalry
Utah and BYU have enjoyed periods of domination in the football rivalry
Source: BYU
The Utes have restored their historic dominance lately, with coach Kyle Whittingham’s current six-game streak matching the program’s run from 1959-64. If the Utes win Saturday night in Provo, they will equal their seven-game streak of 1951-57 and bring a record 10thconsecutive victory into the discussion. That could happen in 2020.