The game, of course, will be played on the field at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday night.
But the pregame festivities are well underway for Utah and BYU fans dissing, teasing and bragging all over social media over the last week leading up to the game.
The Utah fans have rallied under the hashtag “#SevenIsComing” in anticipation of a seventh straight win over their Provo rivals.
There’s even a shirt to support the rallying cry from Utah fan and graphic designer Dahlelama.
Utah’s student section account went with a classic rivalry photo to poke at the Cougars.
BYU’s student section account was more diplomatic, encouraging students to focus on their studies while also attempting to recruit Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell to their cause.
BYU fan Boney Fuller has been using photos to exhibit his fanhood, including a photoshop of Utah wide receiver and Provo native Samson Nacua and a juxtaposition of Farrah Fawcett and Utah coach Kyle Whittingham sporting a similar haircut.
There is a candy analogy and a meme accusation of Ute fans caring more about BYU’s affairs than Utah’s.
If there was a post that seems to appeal to both teams, however, it’s this one: A GIF depicting a burning hat that’s split between both teams and a reference to both fleeing the Mountain West.