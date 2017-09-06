Timpview is led by Kyle Whittingham’s brother, Cary, and the program has been nothing but a positive for Utah of late. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Samson Nacua is the latest former T-Bird to make his way up north, following in the footsteps of Britain Covey, Pita Taumoepenu and Jason Whittingham, just to name a few. Nacua was among the most impressive players in fall camp, coaches said, and is working his way up the offensive depth chart.